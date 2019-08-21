Cllr Jim Ryan welcomes works on St Patricks gates in Thurles

Thurles Independent councillor Jim Ryan has this week welcomed the repair works that have commenced on the entrance gates to St Patrick's Graveyard in Thurles.

In a statement to this weeks Tipperary Star, Cllr Ryan states that the existing gates were in an awful state and that a serious health and safety issue had arisen as a result of the inaction of the council up to now. “I have been raising this issue for some time now at both District and County Council levels and have constantly spoken about it at council meetings as I felt an accident was waiting to happen unless the gates were replaced or repaired. I was given a commitment earlier this year that works would happen during the Summer so I am happy that my constant representations on this issue has proved successful. St Patricks graveyard is home to so many deceased people and is an extremely busy area with so many relatives and friends of the deceased visiting on a daily basis not to mention the many funerals that take place there so I felt it was very important for safety reasons to have the entrance gates repaired. I have been informed that the repair works are very specialised and will take a number of weeks to complete. I will also be asking the council to ensure that the gates are locked at night as I have received numerous complaints of night time anti social behaviour and robberies of flowers, pots and small monuments and statues from graves so hopefully locking the gates at night might prevent these issues from happening into the future.”