Joanne Ryan 'thrilled' to bring hit show to Tipperary

Limerick born writer and performer Joanne Ryan brings her multi award-winning funny, tender and moving play Eggsistentialism to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, County Tipperary, this Friday (November 8).

Fresh from critically-acclaimed runs in Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Malaysia, Cyprus and an award-winning tour in Australia, Eggsistentialism is a comedic piece of new Irish writing. It’s an autobiographical journey charting the madcap odyssey Irish writer/performer Joanne Ryan embarked upon whilst trying to decide whether or not to have a child, looking down the barrel of her final fertile years and through the prism of Ireland’s reproductive health history.

Mixing animation with stand-up, monologue and hilarious recorded interjections from her mother, Eggsistentialism takes a light-hearted but unflinching look at one of life's most compelling dilemmas: should making a life for oneself involve making another?

With a playful, inventive approach to both text and form, the show tackles serious subjects like the social and personal implications of procreation, overpopulation along with the endemic gender inequalities in parenting and childcare with a compelling personal anchor and light, comedic touch.

"The response to the show internationally has been overwhelming," Ryan says.

“I'm thrilled to be bringing this newest version of the play home to Irish audiences now. It's so exciting."

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are available from The Source.