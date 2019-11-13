Thurles parish seeks suggestions from Mass goers on future Mass times

At present there are five Masses on Saturday's and six on Sunday's - can this continue into the future?

Thurles Parish Pastoral Council has presented a proposal to examine the number of Masses being celebrated in the Cathedral Town and has sought the assistance of the general public through suggestions.



Congregations at all Masses in the parish in Bohernavave, the Cathedral of the Assumption and the Community Hospital of the Assumption, were presented with the facts by members of the Thurles Parish Pastoral Council and were informed that the overall objective is to achieve a realistic balance between the rota of Masses being offered and the true needs of the Faith Community. This it is hoped, will be achieved, with least disruption to faithful Mass-goers, and with consideration for the priests. “Our three priests have endeavoured to adhere to the current rota, reliant from time to time, on the kind assistance of priests from the Pallottine Fathers, from Fr. Tom Hearne in L.I.T. and from Fr. Larry Wren, a retired priest residing in the parish, to whom we are very grateful. With respect to these men and the current reality within our diocese, changes are now needed to the existing schedule of Masses. We ask for your wisdom and support in achieving this,” members David Campbell and Marianne Dwyer said.



Twenty one years ago, Thurles parish had seven priests - today there are three and with no students studying for the priesthood for Cashel and Emly, the situation is not going to improve any time soon. At present the average age of priests in the Archdiocese is 65, but Cashel and Emly is fortunate in that most parishes still have a resident priest - a privilege most other dioceses do not enjoy.



In Thurles at present, there are 6 Sunday Masses; 5 Saturday Masses; 4 weekday Masses; 5 Masses on Tuesday and 5 on First Fridays.

Being a priest within the diocese entails many other pastoral duties such as: responding to emergency calls; accompanying and assisting bereaved families within their journey of loss, hearing confessions, leading Devotions and evening prayer Liturgies, visiting the sick, sacramental preparation, marriages and baptisms, and participation in the work of ministry groups, to mention but some of the obvious ones, along with diocesan responsibilities, which all three priests are involved in. Within Thurles parish, chaplaincy of schools and colleges is particularly demanding where there are: six primary schools; four secondary schools; along with the Mary Immaculate College St. Patrick's Campus.



Parishioners are asked to offer their views through the suggestion leaflets which are situated at the back of both Churches and to return it before Monday November 25.

So please, make you views known as soon as possible.