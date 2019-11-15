Thurles Musical Society to hold auditions for Made in Dagenham show

Thurles Musical Society will hold auditions on Saturday November 23 in the Ursuline Secondary School for their upcoming Made in Dagenham show which will run in The Premier Hall from March 31 - Saturday April 4.



The show was officially launched last week by TMS Chairperson Eidin Sweeney who told those in attendance that there are loads of parts and great music, especially for the chorus which will be kept busy throughout.



Director Oliver Hurley was on hand to outline the show and his plans for Made in Dagenham which is based on a true story and is centered around the theme of standing up for your rights and not being afraid to speak out. The musical is created from the story of machine operators in the Ford factory in Dagenham, London and has some fantastic anthem-type numbers which will have audiences riveted.



There was a great attendance at the launch evening and a welcome cupán tae afterwards made for a very pleasant, social evening.

Anyone interested in auditioning should email

thurlesms@gmail.com to book a time slot and to have audition material advised. One boy ( aged 11) and one girl (aged 9) will also be chosen. Experience of stage would be advisable for the kids and an Essex accent is essential. Email the above address to register interest. Time slots will be confirmed later. The closing date for applications for adults and children is Wednesday Nov 20.



Rehearsals will begin in early January and TMS is encouraging as many as possible to come along and get involved.