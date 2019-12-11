Applications open for Tipperary Garda Youth Awards 2019

The Tipperary Garda Youth Awards for 2019 have been launched.

The awards celebrate and acknowledge young people between the ages of 13 and 21, recognising the very positive contribution young people are making in their communities in the county.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who, by their activities, make their communities a better place to live in, or who have shown great determination in their own lives.

A judging panel will adjudicate and decide the recipients. The members of the judging panel for these awards include former Tipperary goalkeeeper Brendan Cummins, circuit court judge Gerard O’Brien and Supermacs' Henry Healy.

Application forms are available at Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary garda stations and online.

The deadline for receipt of applications is midnight on January 10.

The final award winners will be notified in writing on or before February 1.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College Templemore on a date to be confirmed in February 2020.