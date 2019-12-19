Thurles Rotary Club supporting North Tipperary Hospice this Christmas

Thurles Rotary Club in County Tipperary is getting in the festive spirit and supporting a wonderful cause at the same time this Christmas.

The club will have a table in Thurles Shopping Centre until December 23 where people can remember loved ones by writing a name on a card, which will be allocated to a ribbon on the Christmas remembrance tree outside the Cathedral of the Assumption.

All voluntary contributions will go to North Tipperary Hospice.

There are also three remembrance trees in Clonmel, with proceeds going to South Tipperary Hospice.