Thurles Cub Scouts support St Vincent de Paul

In a tremendous demonstration of seasonal spirit, Cub Scouts from Thurles Scout Group collected bags and bags of food to be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in time for Christmas and the new year - and took a big step towards winning awards for themselves in the process!

It is often noted that Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for less well-off families, and our youth members are keenly aware of their role in their local community, a role underscored by the scout promise, which includes a commitment to ‘serve our community’.

During their final year in the ‘cubs’ section, a cub scout can reach for the Chief Scout Award by setting themselves a challenge in each of our core activity areas: Physical, Community, Environment, Special Interest Skills, Scout Skills and Expedition.

Completing these challenges takes several months of effort and the successful cub scout is rewarded with a special presentation of their Chief Scout Award badge, to be proudly worn on their scout uniform.

So, for the ‘community’ element of their six challenges, cubs Gemma McNeill, Eoin and Orlaith Whitehead, Amelia Tracey and Fionn Brawders collected non-perishable foods through their scout contacts; while Niamh O’Regan, Jessica Ryan, Padraig O’Halloran, Mark O’Dwyer and Will Quinn also collected through their school.

Having sent out their appeals far and wide throughout December, our busy cub scouts collected up their precious trove from fellow scouts and classmates, and finally presented it to the St. Vincent de Paul at Holycross National School just before Christmas.