Death announced of Holycross lady Brigid Shelly

She will repose at her home on Friday with funeral Mass in Holycross Abbey on Saturday

The death has been announced of Brigid Shelly (née Connolly) Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary, peacefully in her 59th year at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Brigid was very well known in the local community in Holycross and Thurles and has been associated with Thurles Musical Society for many years, both on and off the stage. Indeed, Brigid was one of the first contacts between the general public and the Society through her annual work in the booking office where she facilitated the many and varied requests of patrons who wished to attend the shows in The Premier Hall. Her husband Finbar is also centrally involved in the Society, on and off the stage, and played a number of very prominent roles down through the years.

Brigid was regarded as a very caring person and her passing will be a great blow to her sons Justin and Gavin, daughter Catherine, son-in-law P.J., grandchildren Holly and Daniel, brother Paddy, aunt and uncle, brothers-in-law Gerry, Laurence and Derek, sister-in-law Karan, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

She, with the support of her loving husband Finbar, had battled illness bravely and with great fortitude for many months. Indeed, the Christmas festivities proved special for all the family as they gathered with Brigid and Finbar to celebrate the many happy memories created down through the years.

Brigid, who had a great sense of humour and loved to socialise, was a good and kindly neighbour and a loving sister to her brother Paddy, who is also very well known in the locality through his work and through his involvement with Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Brigid's remains will be arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday at 1.30 p.m. for Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven, Thurles.