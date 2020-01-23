Mid Tipp War of Independence Commemoration to be held on Sunday in Thurles

The first ever Commemoration to all those from Mid Tipperary who took part in the War of Independence will take place this Sunday January 26 at 1.30pm in St Mary's Garden of Remembrance in Thurles.



This event is being organised by Independent Cllr Jim Ryan, whose own late grandfather Michael Ryan fought as a Volunteer during the War of Independence and whose grand uncle Jim Ryan played for Tipperary on Bloody Sunday.

“I wanted to ensure that all these wonderful and brave men and women were remembered for what they did for this country and especially those from mid Tipperary whose brigades played a huge role in the fight for our freedom.



“There is a huge history and tradition in mid Tipperary and I felt this needed to be remembered which is why I decided to organise this commemoration. Obviously I have a personal reason for doing this but I also wanted all the families of these volunteers from mid Tipperary to have a chance to attend an official event that commemorates their memories.

“I hope that this commemoration becomes an annual event as I believe its so important to keep our history and traditions alive for future generations to learn from and appreciate. I am delighted that I have two wonderful speakers organised for Sunday - namely Dr Martin Mansergh and Seamus Leahy. I am thrilled and proud that they have both agreed to say a few words and despite the short notice they both agreed to do so without any hesitation,” Cllr Ryan said.



The format of the Commemoration will be the two speakers followed by a blessing of the existing memorial in St Mary's by Fr Joe Walsh along with a wreath laying ceremony. The event will conclude with the playing of the last post and Reveille and the national Anthem performed by local pipe player Tadhg Ryan.



Cllr Ryan is hoping for a large crowd and is offering an open invitation to everyone in what should be a very emotional and historical occasion. For anyone interested in laying a wreath or flowers on Sunday you can do so by phoning Jim on 087 7043785 to arrange same.