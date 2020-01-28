Local company Premier Engineering employing 40 to demolish Erin Foods, Thurles site

The building will take approximately 12 weeks to demolish with site clearance and preparation to follow

Demolition of the former Erin Foods site at Slievenamon Road, Thurles is underway this week with the premises having lain idle for many years.



Local business, Premier Engineering, which employ 40 people, will carry out this work with Company Director Adrian O’Keefe saying that they are really proud to be involved in this local project.



The old building contains a large amount of asbestos, hence the engagement of reputable specialist contractors, who will carry out the extensive demolition project and disposal of materials to the highest international standards.



The completion of demolition work is expected to take up to twelve weeks, followed by site preparation works and the commencement of construction of a new site entrance, forming the initial phase of the Thurles Inner Relief Road, which will eventually link Slievenamon Road with the Mill Road, having crossed over the River Suir - part of the planning conditions was that the relief road would be completed as far as the river by the developers.



As an additional feature of the project, significant improvement to the river walkway at the rear of the site will be carried out.

Deputy Michael Lowry expressed his delight that a local company is so centrally involved in the initial stages of the project and looked forward to significant progress being made between now and the start of summer.