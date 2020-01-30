Death of prominent Thurles man Stevie Smee

News of the passing of well known Thurles man Stevie Smee, Bohernanave has occasioned great sadness and regret as one of natures gentlemen has been called home by his Maker.

Stevie, who had been in failing health for a short time, passed away peacefully, while in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

A very prominent member of Thurles Golf Club, Stevie had long associations with the GAA, but mostly off the field of play. His property played a major role in the staging of major games in Semple Stadium as Smee's field was one of the bigger car parks at Abbey Road, Thurles and Stevie was one of the first faces to greet supporters when they arrived in The Cathedral Town. His gentle way and easy smile endeared him to the many thousands who parked in his fields down through many generations. Stevie was known to them all and loved to see the visitors from Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Clare and of course his fellow county men, Tipperary, as well as all the other counties arriving to park their car, enjoying their lunch, before making their way to Semple Stadium.

A keen bridge player who was immersed in Thurles life, Stevie's passing will be most deeply regretted by his loving family; his wife Biddy; son Derek; daughters Colette and AnnMarie; adored grandchildren Stephen, Aishlinn, Euan, Sadhbh, Shona and Max; sisters Elizabeth (Molony) and Maura (Quinlan); daughter-in-law Majella; sons-in-law Pat (Murray) and Pat (Sinnott); nephews; nieces; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; extended relatives; neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Stevie was regarded a kind and caring neighbour who was always available to lend a hand to those in need. His sense of decency and goodness were passed on to the next generation as well - Stevie was a devoted father and husband, and a doting grandfather to his six grandchildren who will miss him greatly.

Stevie's remain will lie in repose at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on tomorrow evening, Friday, January 31st, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal will take place to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles - only a stones throw from his home - on Saturday morning, February 1st, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Moyne Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Thurles has lost one of it's finest.

Rest in peace Stevie.