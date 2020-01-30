Thurles author Peg Hanafin's prestigious literary award

Thurles author Peg Hanafin has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Pinnacle Book award for her latest publication The Stuff of Life which has been taking the market by storm, locally and nationally.



Winning the Best Book in the Spiritual category, The Stuff of Life was launched by Rev Fr James Purcell at LIT Tipperary in early November with a huge attendance present - Peg was thrilled to welcome so many friends to the event and delighted in catching up with them once the formalities of the evening had been concluded.



The book followed on from Peg's other publications including I Wish I Had Known, Getting More Out of Life, Never Give Up and Thoughts for Your Journey, which have been widely read and are very highly regarded - they are even featuring in post leaving cert, adult education and third level courses across the country and in the US right now, covering a whole range of social, personal development and societal issues.

Above: Peg Hanafin

The Pinnacle awards are presented by the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs (NABE) - an international book marketing organization, which started in 1980, to help independent publishers promote and market their books through a variety of unique and cost-effective marketing channels. Over the past thirty years NABE members have sold millions of Euro worth of books, across a whole range of genres.



Now resident in the Sue Ryder homes in her native parish of Holycross, having spent a number of years residing in Blackwater, County Wexford, Peg has continued to write and offers her many years of experience to the reader in this beautifully crafted publication which was graphically designed by Thurles man Brendan O'Connor and edited by Michael Dundon - the fantastic front cover image was once again supplied by well known photographer Eamon Brennan and features the dark clouds clearing away to sunshine with a rainbow of hope very prominent - the content, layout and design of the book won favour with the judges.



“I'm thrilled with this totally unexpected award and I am delighted that Michael Ryan and Noel Dundon saw fit to nominate my book and took the time to follow up on it. It's a great thrill for me to win the Spiritual category and I'm just delighted that people are getting something out of the book and that the themes I have touched upon are striking a note with the readers,” Peg said this week.



We congratulate Peg on a fantastic achievement.