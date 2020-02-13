Hanafin welcomes council's commitment to solving Turtulla Cross, Thurles problems

Accident history data is to be sourced to further the case for Turtulla cross

Thurles based Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Hanafin has welcomed a response from Municipal District officials suggesting that they will continue to pursue a solution to the many problems at Turtulla Cross, Thurles.

Cllr Hanafin had raised the matter at the last meeting of the Municipal District stating that many many accidents had occurred at the location adjacent to Thurles Golf Club on the Horse and Jockey Road just outside Thurles town.

And, he was delighted to be informed by officials that consultations had taken place since with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which has responsibility for the road to discuss the options to reduce the accident risk at this location.

Above: Cllr Seamus Hanafin

It was agreed to consult with Thurles Garda Station to obtain all recent road traffic accident data from the site to further the case for funding.

"We will continue to pursue the matter with TII to advance a solution and funding for this location," Cllr Hanafin was informed by the officials.

"This has been a long running and serious issue on one of the major approach roads to Thurles and I am happy that there is a commitment to continue to pursue a solution, because we really have to find one for Turtulla,"Cllr Hanafin said.