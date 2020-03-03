Tipperary company agrees €80,000 settlement with Revenue Commissioners

Revenue Commissioners has accepted an €80,000 settlement from a County Tipperary company.

Revenue’s List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period October 1 to December 31, 2019, was published this Tuesday.

Sliding wardrobes sales agent Aquarius Trading Company Limited - with an address at Killinan, Thurles, County Tipperary - paid €48,535 in tax, €16,905 in interest and €14,560 in penalties. Listed as a Revenue audit case, it cites under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and/or USC.

Settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

Forty-five cases were published today with a total settlement amount of €19,791,949.44. Nineteen cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which five exceeded €500,000 and two €1 million.

€15,210,180 was the amount unpaid as of December 31 last. Revenue vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. In some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation).

The published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the three-month period to December 31, a total of 719 Revenue audit and investigations together with 22,432 risk management interventions were settled, resulting in yield of €169.31 million in tax, interest and penalties.

Settlements are not published where the taxpayer has made a qualifying disclosure relating to undisclosed tax, as defined in Section 1077E (1) of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, where the settlement amount does not exceed the relevant threshold, currently €35,000, or where the amount of fine or other penalty does not exceed 15% of the amount of tax.

About the List of Tax Defaulters

The list is published in Iris Oifigiúil in two parts.

Part 1: Persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Part 2: Persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings or a settlement has been paid in full. This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period December 31 last. Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

Visit Revenue for the full list.