Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run a great success

Fun Run

On Sunday, March 1 we had a very successful fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch. We had a great turn out with 120 people running and walking the route, thank you to all who came along and supported us. We raised a fantastic €1300 for Down Syndrome Tipperary. Thanks to the members of Down Syndrome Tipperary for helping us out. Thanks also to Leugh Muintir na Tire for the use of the hall. Well done to Gillian Ryan, Michael Gleeson and Evan Nolan who were the first three runners to cross the finish line. See picture on page 23.

National Talent Competition

Congratulations to Thomas Hayes who won the solo instrumental and novelty act at the county round of National Talent Competition in Clonoulty on Friday, February 28 and will go through to the semi-final in April.

Well done to our ballad group of Conor Ryan, Anna Hayes, Veronica Ryan, Mary Troy, Nora Connolly and Thomas Hayes who also performed on the night.

Miss Macra Festival

Thurles Macra would like to say a huge congratulations to Roisin Ryan who was chosen to represent North Tipperary at the 2020 Miss Macra festival which takes place in August in Thurles. Well done also to Roisin for taking part in solo singing in the county round of the National Talent Competition.

Sports Night

Our sports night takes place every Tuesday night from 9-10pm in the Ursuline Sports Hall. €5pp. All welcome.