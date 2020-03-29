Thurles in mourning at the passing of popular Sr Mary Paul

Thurles town and the Presentation Order is today in mourning following news of the passing of the very popular Sr Mary Paul.

A quiet, unassuming lady who went about the work of the Lord in a very under-the-radar kind of way, Sr Mary Paul (Quigley) was, for many many years, one of the first points of contact between new, young students in the Presentation primary school as they began their journey in education. And, what safe hands those fortunate boys and girls were in, because in Sr Mary Paul, they befriended a compassionate, gentle, caring and totally dedicated teacher and friend who would remain in their lives always.

Above: The late Sr Mary Paul who has passed away.

In the Presentation Order, Sr Mary Paul reflected perfectly the traits of Nano Nagle. She dedicated herself to helping others in the Lord's name, always willing to go the extra mile for those in need; constantly caring and giving of herself; but consistently doing so in her trademark way of efficiency and under statement. The wider community of Thurles has been so fortunate to have had a lady of such grace working in its midst.

Sr Mary Paul's light shone brightly wherever she went, but most especially in the community in the Thurles convent where her passing in deeply regretted. Though she was never one to seek the limelight, Sr Mary Paul was one of the driving forces until in recent times sudden illness took its toll. Her energy and zest for life, contrasted sharply with her easy, calm persona which endeared her to so many people. She was a lady who always remembered a face and was constantly asking for past pupils - she particularly delighted in seeing the children of former pupils returning to Scoil Mhuire and to the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles.

Sr Mary Paul was for many years too, the reassuring face and registrar outside the door of the music examinations for the many boys and girls, men and women, who sat the examinations in the Presentation boarding school building. She was on hand to calm the nerves and reassure the budding musicians that all would be fine as long as the work had been done.

Now, with her own life work done, Sr Mary Paul has been called home by her Maker - a Maker she strived to please and work on behalf of as she dedicated her life to following His ways.

May the bed of Heaven be the resting place for this kind, caring and gentle soul who espoused the characteristics of Nano Nagle, followed her example, and made a huge impact and impression on the lives of so many.

Rest in Peace Sr Mary Paul.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.