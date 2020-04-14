Thurles woman Bridie Shelly celebrates her 100th birthday

The Covid-19 crisis prevented family and friends throwing a party to mark Thurles woman Bridie Shelly's 100th birthday but they still marked the occasion in style with the help of the town's gardai.

She has lived through some of the most extraordinary events of our time, but surely none stranger than the current pandemic which is sweeping across the globe.

Thurles Garda Superintendent Pat Murphy, accompanied by other officers on duty in Thurles, visited Bridie's home at noon on Thursday, April 2 and formally presented her with the cheque and letter from President Michael D Higgin's congratulating her on reaching the century.

Social distancing was the order of the day though as the Covid-19 regulations were rigorously adhered to in the best interests of the health and safety of all.

Abiding by these guidelines, Supt. Murphy handed over the President's letter to Bridie through her front window.

Supt. Murphy said he and the other gardai present along with a number of relatives, carers and neighbours sang happy birthday to Bridie from a safe distance in her garden.

And, in return, Bridie sang a song herself to mark the happy occasion.“Bridie sang a song herself and thanked everyone for coming up and wishing her a happy birthday,” he recalled.

Bridie, who was born during the latter part of the infamous Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920, is a retired publican who has lived in Thurles all her life, according to Supt. Murphy.

Heartiest congrats Bridie from all in the Tipperary Star.