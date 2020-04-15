Tipperary ETB goes online to continue student training

For a full list of courses available through Tipperary ETB, please visit www.fetchcourses.ie or call 067 322 82 (North Tipp) or 052 619 1424 (South Tipp).

Tipperary Education & Training Board has transformed its workings in light of the Covid-10 pandemic and is currently making huge strides to ensure continuity of learning by embracing Online Learning and increasing various forms of Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL).



Over the last number of years Tipperary ETB has proactively engaged with the National Digital Skills Strategy and has been involved in developing the SOLAS Technology Enhanced Learning Framework. This framework has allowed it to build capacity among its staff by engaging in QQI Level 6, 7, and 8 TEL qualifications. This in turn supports TETB in delivering programmes outside of the classroom setting.



On March 12 the government announced that all schools, colleges and Further Education & Training centres would close to support the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Tipperary ETB’s Further Education and Training provision has had to quickly adapt in order to ensure continuity of learning and provide support and opportunities for people affected by the crisis. And, they were not found wanting. Rather than cancel classes, TETB has moved many courses online using a range of online platforms which emans that students can continue to learn eventhough located away from their various centres.



Tipperary ETB has a range of full and part time courses available, ranging from levels 1-6 on the National Framework of Qualifications and has increased their online presence creating educational content which is shared on Social Media. These useful and instructive videos include; Cookery Demonstrations, Yoga & Exercise Classes, Covid 19 Phrases for ESOL learners, (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and Art Classes.

Tipperary ETB also run several Traineeships, which are full time programmes ranging from levels 4-6 on the National Framework of Qualifications that include 30% work placement. The learning on some of these programmes is now being delivered entirely in an online learning environment.



Traineeships such as the Medical Administration Traineeship and ICT Support specialist are now being delivered using a range of online platforms, such as, Moodle, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, The Big Blue Button, Adobe Connect and many more.

In addition to Traineeships, TETB offers a range of Specific Skills Training courses which have also now moved online and are using many different Learning management systems, including, Canvas, Padlet and Kahoot.



eCollege, a SOLAS-funded online training facility that provides a range of high quality interactive online learning courses, available any time through broadband Internet access, for those who wish to learn at their own pace is now available free of charge to everyone through www.fetchcourses.ie



Tipperary ETB’s Further Education & Training Centre based in Archerstown, Thurles, is a registered ACCA and Certiport computer-based exam centre with a dedicated online testing room, providing the opportunity for individuals to take proctored exams that verify IT skills in a range of areas. TETB is in the process of developing a digital hub at the FET Centre in Archerstown, Thurles. This digital hub will provide opportunities for people to study and gain industry recognised certification in multiple areas of IT.



While Tipperary ETB will continue to deliver the wide range of further education and training courses to the people of Tipperary ETB long after the Covid-19 crisis, it hopes to continue to build on the great efforts made by all to recognise and establish the need and importance of online learning.



For a full list of courses available through Tipperary ETB, please visit www.fetchcourses.ie or call 067 322 82 (North Tipp) or 052 619 1424 (South Tipp).