In a cocoon - a reflection to the past

A sudden flitting in the hedge catches my attention and for a split second I see the tell tale golden stripe on the head of our smallest bird-the goldcrest.

TI’m in a cocoon, locked down, confined to barracks, sitting on a garden seat in the unseasonably warm sunshine listening to the inceassant chirping of a pair of sparrows in the hedgerow beside me.



My mind inevitably begins to wander down “boithrín na smaointe” and then it dawns on me hey! guess what? I’ve been here before. The cocoon is nothing new to me. On a housing estate beneath the shadow of the water tower, over sixty years ago, I lived in a cocoon measuring about 150 yards from Eddie Dwan’s ditch to the water tower with an inner sanctuary of about twelve houses in three blocks, backyards, gardens, back lane, old hedgerow and an overgrown ringfort, twelve hundred years distant from the gleaming new edifice of the water tower beside it.



This cocoon was silent except for the sounds of children and animals as cars had not yet become a feature and television had not made its appearance. Even the low hum of the refrigerator had not yet replaced the “safe” in the postage stamp concrete yard or the washing machine the knuckle skinning washing board. The natural world was the centre of life in the cocoon played out for the most part in the ditch behind the houses. Hollows were made in it where we sat in our own amphitheatres and performed our own concerts.



At this time of the year, we hauled out all the waste wood and detritus onto the lane to make fences and having delved deep into the pockets of our short trousers for the ever present penknife, we cut a small stick to whip ourselves over these fences time and time again for our very own Grand National. The only way out of this cocoon, as today, was shopping or as it was then known getting the messages. The bold people travelling to their holiday homes in the west were mirrored in our weekly foray, a five hundred yard stealthy trot across a muted green, thistle and ragworted field to the sanctuary of fairies and dragons- “the valley of the snakes”-a slight defile in the field beneath a hawthorn bush .



The mothers and homemakers, always referred to as “Missus”, were the heroines with bread and jam available in every house with the onset of hunger from a life lived in the great outdoors. In the evening, the men returned from work and in a feat of organic gardening, produced the food and vegetables on one eighth of an acre. The accumulated experiences of town foreman, bus driver mechanic, factory storekeeper, retired couple, painter, master carpenter, railway man, signal man, cobbler, fitter, timekeeper and hurling manager and saxophone player in the Thurles band combined to produce a milieu in which vegetables and children flourished. The intensity of friendship, love and kindness within that cocoon would for me never agan be surpassed.



Thinking of homemakers, a sudden flitting in the hedge catches my attention and for a split second I see the tell tale golden stripe on the head of our smallest bird-the goldcrest. Because they are so small and their young even smaller, they are very vulnerable to cold. So, over the millennia, they have paid very careful attention to how they build their nests. Their construction is more intricate than most small birds and they take longer to build - up to twenty days. They are always hidden among thick foliage and they build on the opposite side of the tree to the prevailing wind.



They begin their construction work by seeking out cobwebs. Their nests are suspended and must be anchored to some attachment and only when they have a canopy of cobwebs does the real construction begin.



The nest phase involves spider silk where they create an outer casing of lichen and moss. The rest of the building process is all about adding insulating layers of unwoven webs, small feathers and hair, making a nest cup that is warm and snug. They place the entrance to the suspended sac very close to a branch and even though they must squeeze in and out the passage of cold air is blocked. They further restrict the air flow by placing larger feathers upside down at the rim.



No matter what the weather the goldcrest inside is immune to it all -just as we were in our cocoon in the late fifties on the hill above the town.

I hope you will be safe in your cocoon for as long as the current crisis lasts. When we return to Cabragh it will be ablaze with colour.

Stay safe.

Slán go fóill.