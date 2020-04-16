The Late Denis Carroll, Inisfallen Avenue, Thurles

He was an acknowledged expert on bands and bandsmen and women from America and Britain, spanning 60 years, since the early days of gramophones and “windup gramophones”.

For over 60 years County Tipperary drummer, the late Denis Carroll, Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, who died recently, enjoyed a hobby in strict tempo.



The proud owner of over 400 records, mainly 78S and LP’s, he once owned over 700 such prized possessions.

Denis, a former drummer with the Slievenamon Showband and Thurles Silver Band, told me once he was never more in harmony than when listening to his favourite British dance bands.



And he was an acknowledged expert on bands and bandsmen and women from America and Britain, spanning 60 years, since the early days of gramophones and “windup gramophones”.

“ This has been my hobby since 1951” he told me some years ago. He added “It all started when my friend and neighbour, the late Seamus Caulfield, a British Army veteran of the World War 2 battles of Anzio and Monte Casino, introduced me to the windup gramophone. We enjoyed the music of Victor Sylvester and Billy Cotton and brass bands”.



Denis, ever amiable and obliging and a friend of many, including this writer, told me “ I have had a Hi Fi Stereo for over 30 years since the old “windup” gramophone. I also was interested in the reproducer. This was played through the radio. You’d plug it in at the back of the radio. Back in 1955 I bought a record player with amplifier and speakers. I had two record reproducers and there was a better sound with electricity”.



Denis recalls the early days of BBC Radio and such hugely popular programmes as “Music While You Work” on the old Light Programme. This programme featured light orchestras and many dance bands.

Denis said:” You need to take care of records and have them placed upright or perfectly flat.



He particularly liked the music of Frank Baron, the piano player with Frank Baron Band, on “Music While You Work” on the BBC.

“I have some of his 78s” said Denis.

He recalled Victor Sylvester played with the BBC for 28 years with “Overseas Requests” on the old Light Programme, now Radio 4, every Monday morning from 11.30am until 1215pm.



”What was his favourite record?” He said “That’s a hard one to answer - I do like “South Of The Border”. It was written by Jimmy Kennedy and played by the Ted Heath Orchestra. It was recorded on February 8, 1944.

”The Denis Carroll story” appears in author Tom Ryan's forthcoming book about Thurles and Tipperary,” The Cuppa Sugar Days”.



This writer extends sympathy to Catherine Carroll and family on their great loss.

Ar Dheis De go raibh anam cinealta ceolmhar my old friend, Denis I’ll miss all the great chats about music and music makers.