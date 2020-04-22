A tribute to the late Michael 'Barton' Dorney, Thurles

Few enough people would have recognised the name Michael Dorney in Thurles - indeed many would have confused him with another man of the same name.



However, mention 'Barton' Dorney and a household name was now in the conversation - a quiet, unassuming man who commanded respect and was well known in the community.



Barton spent most of his working life in Dwans Mineral Waters in Thurles and was highly regarded as an employee and as a colleague. Like so many other Thurles people down through the years, Barton found employment in Dwans and was a diligent, punctual and conscientious worker. He was very popular amongst his peers and was a man whose opinion was often sought and freely given, though not in a forceful or boastful manner.



Barton was a very accomplished wielder of the ash and from a young age his proficiency was noted. He won a minor All-Ireland with Tipperary back in 1956 when he lined out at full back. Tipp had won their fifth Munster title in a row in the grade that year beating Limerick, Cork and Waterford by 10-10 to 4-4 in the final. And, Barton was again on the edge of the square when they faced Antrim in the All-Ireland semi-final and Kilkenny in the final where they won by 4-16 to 1-5 having led by 3-9 to 0-1 at half time - Barton was singled out as being one of Tipperary's best on the day in Croke Park.



He also hurled at junior level for Tipperary for a number of years and won a number of county senior hurling championships with Thurles Sarsfields alongside his brother Patsy - they were members of the famous triple crown, minor, junior and senior hurling winning sides of 1955 and 1956. Indeed, both the Dorney brothers were to go on to hurl for Thurles Fennelly's also, in later years, and both would retain great interest in the affairs of both clubs and of Tipperary.



Barton had a great interest in greyhounds and was fond of having a flutter on the dogs and the horses. A bachelor, he lived a simple life but delighted in the company enjoyed in de Burca's hostelry in Cathedral Street where he was known to share his accomplished singing voice with patrons and proprietors alike.



Barton who is deeply regretted by his brother Patsy, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, was laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery - just a short puck from his home in Mitchel Street.

May this gentle son of Thurles rest in peace.