King of the birds - the unique wren

Bird song is building to a crescendo - I don’t know whether it is the dramatically reduced traffic on the roads or that with the lockdown, each one of our senses are so heightened that perhaps for the first time in our lives, the song of individual birds is making a real impact and we are all the richer for it.



The sounds available to us from before dawn to after dusk are equally plentiful in urban gardens and tucked away fields and hedgerows. The song will last for a while yet but now that all the trees are almost in leaf with the lovely bright green of the beech about to burst forth, it will be far more difficult to see these birds in emerging foliage.



The primroses and bluebells have flowered extraordinarily well before the canopy closes overhead but the birds too must be glad of the cover as precious eggs are laid and predators abound - a walk by any hedgerow soon unveils that “little blue heavens” of thrushes’ eggs while a select number of birds are asked to make a sacrifice way beyond the call of duty, feeding a growing bird with a voracious appetite that is not its own.



More often than not it is on the wren, our shortest bird, that this burden falls, the heavy burden of rearing a cuckoo.

If we were to look at traditional attitudes to this harmless bird, we would notice that the bird seems to deserve everything it gets and more! The antipathy towards wrens may reflect their historic association with the pagan druids of Ireland who regarded wrens as sacred. The dreoilín may be a derivative of driú-éan meaning druid bird. Their musical notes were used to divine the future. The Christian saints did not have much time for them and in later years wrens were regarded as treacherous whether betraying the Irish clans at Doolin in their battle against the Vikings by beating their wings on shields and pecking on a drum, rousing Cromwell’s soldiers or saving the forces of William of Orange. A wren is charged with betraying St. Stephen, the first martyr, and worst of all, the chirping of the wren gave away Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane.



So, up to the 19th century, they were hunted. But the wren retaliates and becomes the highest flying bird of all when it hitches a ride on the eagle’s back and then flies above him. Today the wren barely flies above the middle of the hedge.

So much for the old tales but the wren today is a source of wonder and awe. It is very often difficult to locate since it characteristically feeds low down near the ground in dense vegetation and scrub. They are usually seen flitting and hopping among stalks and stems. Dense lichen on the trunks of trees is usually a profitable foraging site for invertebrates and nutritious grubs.



The slender beak is ideal for plucking insects from awkward crevices and their agility enables them to capture all kinds of invertebrate prey as their short rounded wings give good manoeuverability. The long strong legs enable the wren to stretch and poke its way into nooks and crannies.



Its house building arrangements show its “romantic” side. Male wrens court a succession of females. In spring, the males build a series of nests in their territory. These are domed and formed of leaves, moss and grass and are an attempt to entice the female to pair with their builder. Once she has chosen the best nest for laying, she will line it with feathers and hair. When she is happily sitting on the eggs, the male will try to tempt another female with one of the previously rejected nests. All in all, some males may have up to four females nesting in their territory. The nests are usually cleverly camouflaged to blend into a recess in a tree, ivy or bank. These mornings, you might see a wren with wings splayed out on the ground absorbing as much heat as possible after the cool of the night air.



Stay Safe

Slán go fóill.