A team of Tipp hurlers from Bohernanave Thurles - have you any to add?

Following on from the sequence in last week's Tipperary Star of a team of Ryan's and Mahers for The Premier County hurlers, a reader - Larry Ryan from Dún Laoighre, who spent many years in Thurles wrote to us with the following observation:



Which street in Tipperary has given the greatest number of players to Tipperary? I doubt if Bohernanave would have many rivals. Here, I give my own selection.

Michael Keane,

Noel Murphy,

Michael McElgunn,

Jimmy Moloney,

John Maguire,

Connie Keane,

Michael Murphy,

Jackie Lanigan,

Brendan O'Neill,

Jimmy Doyle,

Larry Keane,

Jack Harris,

Paddy Doyle,

Michael Stpleton,

PJ Grace.

No Maher or Ryan, but three lots of brothers and three who led Tipperary to All-Ireland glory (Jimmy Doyle, Michael Murphy and Jackie Lanigan).

In addition there is Paddy Brolan, Gerry Doyle, Con Keane (senior) and William Quinn whose playing days with Tipperary were possibly over when he became resident - Brolan, Bill Quinn and 'Blue' Smith may have played at junior level.

I have not included any players from Castlemeadows or the Stadium side of the street - my apologies - and to any others I may have omitted - I am almost 70 years away from Thurles now at this stage .

How many Tipp players would you get between Parnell Street, Railway Bridge and Borrisoleigh? How many captains?

1945 is the first All-Ireland Tipperary team I remember - it had two Mahers, 2 Ryan and 2 Coffey brothers. It could possibly had had three Ryan brothers except Johnny got injured in a junior football game with his club and could not play.

Larry Ryan

