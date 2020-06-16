Works to commence at Abbey Road Thurles next Monday

The laying of a new water main will take 12 weeks, engineers say

Works will begin on the laying of a new water main on Abbey Road, Thurles on Monday morning next.

The work will take approximately 12 weeks according to Tipperary County Council official Gerry Robinson, and during the same phase of works, the new roundabout and road layout at the Kennedy Park/Lidl junction will be undertaken, Engineer Thomas Duffy told members of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council.

Motorists and road users have been advised that there will be traffic disruption in the area as a result of the works.