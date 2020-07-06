Thurles Tidy Towns/Refresh Thurles sends out a call for helpers

It is a never ending problem the way rubbish is thrown out of car windows, along every major roadway

Thurles Tidy Town group was re-named Refresh Thurles at a meeting some years ago in the hope that it would provide a fresh interest in its activities and encourage more groups in the town to support it.



Residents Associations throughout the town are doing a superb job looking after the green areas in their estates and Thurles Tidy Town Group provide further encouragement for them with their competition for best kept estate in three categories; small, medium, and large. Ard Carraig, Dun Lia, and Moyne Road were successful last year.



Croke Street had the best streetscape and the hanging baskets really added to the appearance of the street.

Liam Campion Meats had the best presented shop front and received the Kathleen Wright Trophy; so well done to all concerned. They all got cheques to support their endeavours and we thank them for their interest and efforts towards improving the appearance of their area.



We would encourage support from anyone who has an interest in Tidy Town activities, gardening and wildlife, to join us this year. You can contact us by e-mail at refreshthurles@gmail.com Mob: 0868742237, 0879792150, 0894487657. See also our Facebook page.



The problems caused by the Covid 19 restrictions had a major influence on Thurles Tidy Town operations all through the spring and early summer. Despite this we took part in the Annual National Spring Clean from June 8 – to June 20th. Many thanks to our dedicated volunteers Rona and Roisin who led our litter picks on the Nenagh and Templemore roads; Mary and Hugh on the river walks and surrounding areas, Tommy, Seamus, and John, at the amenity area opposite St. Patrick’s graveyard, and the surrounding area.



Our thanks to the local council staff for collecting and disposing of the bags of rubbish, sweet papers, cans, bottles, and assorted material of all shapes and sizes.



It is a never ending problem the way rubbish is thrown out of car windows, along every major roadway, dumped into ditches, down side roads, into bogs, anywhere rather than dispose of it by the recognised method of taking it to a bin or to a recycling centre. Please, we would ask, encourage, cajole, even beg, everyone to take into account that this wondrous planet we live on should be taken care of.