Ballincurry treatment plant welcomed by Cllr Sean Ryan

"While the council have provided water tankers it is still a very difficult situation’’ says Cllr Sean Ryan (FF)

​Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has expressed his hope that the new water treatment plant at Ballincurry can help alleviate the water outages in a number of townlands in Gortnahoe parish.



Speaking at the recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District Councillor Ryan welcomed the news that a new small water treatment plant will be provided in Ballincurry. He said ‘’this treatment plant will take the pressure off the Coalbrook water treatment plant which looks after supplies in Gurteen and Kilbraugh. Both of these areas have experienced huge disruptions to their water supply in recent weeks’’.



Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan

He added ‘’I have been contacted by many elderly residents in both Gurteen and Kilbraugh who have experienced water outages on a continuing basis for as much as five consecutive days. In a time when they were meant to be cocooning under the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions this puts them under huge pressure with no regular water supply for meals and washing. While the council have provided water tankers it is still a very difficult situation’’



Councillor Ryan has also asked that the council consider the possibility of connecting both Kilbraugh and Gurteen directly to Fethard Regional Water Supply.



In response to Councillor Ryan Gerry Robinson from Water services in Tipperary County Council said that he was hopeful that the provision of the new small water treatment plant in Ballincurry would improve supply to both Gurteen and Kilbraugh going forward. He said if costs permitted the council would in future years look at the possibility of connecting a number of areas in this region directly to the Fethard Regional Water supply.