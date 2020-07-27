Tipperary in mourning following the passing of well known and popular Peg Hanafin

Tipperary is in mourning this morning following news of the passing of well known and very popular Holycross native Peg Hanafin.

Nee Ryan (Agent), Holycross, Peg was a champion of the under privileged and worked for over over half a century with the local conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society where she looked out for and cared for so many people down through the years.

Together with her late husband Seamus, they established an extremely successful furniture business in O'Donovan Rossa Street, Street Thurles - that business is continued on today by their son Councillor Seamie Hanafin, at Stradavoher Retail Park.

Peg was also instrumental is the success of the establishment of Colaiste Eile in Thurles - a second chance, adult education facility which grew from a small acorn into a giant oak tree in the educational sphere. She believed in giving everybody a second chance and also believed that education was the key to progression. She herself returned to education gaining a Masters in psychology and made connections all over the world as a result of her many talents.

Following the passing of her husband and with her own movement restricted due to ill health, Peg took to writing and she published many articles in a variety of publications including The Tipperary Star, and published a number of best selling books including the likes of Thoughts for Your Journey, I Wish I had Known, The Stuff of Life, and Getting More Out of Life. Many of these books are being used in third level educational institutions across the globe such is their simplicity in conveying vital messages about the 'Stuff of Life'.

A lady who was very close to nature having come from the land, Peg had been in failing health for some time and she passed away peacefully in the early hours surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons Paddy and Seamus, daughters Sinead, Joan and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, a wide extended family, and many many friends, colleagues, neighbours and residents of the Sue Ryder Home in Holycross where she was so happy having returned to her native parish.

Her passing is deeply regretted in Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary and much further afield.

May this kind, gentle, force of nature, rest peacefully with her husband Seamus, in the company of the God whose commandments they strived to emulate.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.