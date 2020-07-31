Call for all-day parking in new Thurles car park

It is hoped that the new car park will be up and running by the end of this month

With the new car park off Slievenamon Road and Liberty Square coming on stream in Thurles town very soon, members of the Municipal District Council have urged the local authority to examine off-street parking very closely in the town centre.



At the July meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council the issue of parking was raised by Cllr Jim Ryan who encouraged the officials to identify more all-day paking spaces in the town centre for those who are working in the area.



“There are some spaces in the Parnell Street Car Park for all-day parking, but most of these are taken up very early and there is no place for many others to park. This is vital for people who are working in our town - where are they supposed to park if these spaces are already being used? We need to look at the new car park or other locations to identify further all-day parking spaces to facilitiate these people,” Cllr Ryan said.



The new car park will have vehicular access from Liberty Square only while egress will be onto Slievenamon Road. However, there will be pedestrian routes through Thomand Road, Liberty Square and Slievenamon Road and this will help to better link Liberty Square with The Mall side of town - the car park works will be completed before the commencement of the multi million Euro Liberty Square enhancement project.



And, while Cllr Ryan was asking for all-day parking considerations, Cllr Seamus Hanafin also pointed out that if the commercial centre is to be successful and is to bring people back into the area as residents, there needs to be resident car parking spaces identified also.



“The only way we can breathe new life back into the town centre is if there are people returning to work, do business and live there. And, in order to do that we also have to ensure that we can provide spaces for residents to park their cars. We need to be thinking about this now with the new car park coming into play and it is something that should be incorporated into an overall strategy for the town centre.



“In times past we had many people living in the town centre, but that has changed and if we want to bring back people to live in the area, we need to change with the times as well,” Cllr Hanafin said.