Thurles superloo needs more regular servicing - Cllr Jim Ryan

The superloo is located in Thurles Town Park but is out of service very often

Independent Thurles Cllr Jim Ryan has called on the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council to ensure that the Superloo in the Town Park is serviced regularly as it seems to be out of order very often.

Cllr Ryan said that he had received complaints from members of the public in relation to this and added that this is a vital amenity for the general public with so many families using the town park all the time.