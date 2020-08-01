Cllr Sean Ryan wants Monadreen, Thurles trees cut back

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has asked officials from the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council to have trees cut back at Monadreen which are backing on to Rosemount and causing problems.

Cllr Ryan raised the issue at the last meeting of the local authority and was informed that this will be looked at but there are 520 trees in Rosemount to be looked after also and the residents association have already been contracted in relation to them, Engineer, Thomas Duffy said.