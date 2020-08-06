NeighbourFood launch for Two-Mile-Borris

NeighbourFood - a new online farmers market concept which connects farmers and producers directly with customers is coming to Two-Mile-Borris, to give a unique opportunity to producers and customers alike.

The concept is a growing one in Ireland, and Liam and Billy Lanigan have taken it on board for the local area with up to thirty producers already signed up. And, there is plenty of room for others to get involved also, with the major benefit being the return of 80% of the cost of the produce to the producer.

“We are basing our market here in Bannons pub, Two Mile Borris. We are covering the mid Tipperary, Thurles and surrounding areas. The main idea of NeighbourFood is to promote local produce, giving the local farmers, growers, bakers and more a chance to sell their product to the customers in the area, at a very fair price,” Liam Lanigan told The Tipperary Star.

For the customer, NeighbourFood is a one stop shop with a single, secure online payment with one collection each week.

This means that the customer orders once, pays once and collects once, but from over 30 producers at one time.

The customer has until every Tuesday at midnight to order their produce, and they then collect their order from Bannons Pub on Thursdays between 5pm and 7pm.

“We now have 30 producers on-board with us, ranging from fresh locally grown fruit and veg, meat, cheese, eggs, wine, home made candles, desserts, bread & cakes and much more! Our full selection of producers can be seen on our online market which can be found at http://neighbourfood.ie/twomileborris

“We ask that all our potential customers go to our online market and click ‘Join Our Market’ as this then allows them to shop and keep up to date with new and exciting products each week. Our Facebook and Instagram accounts are also updated daily with updates about different producers and products. Our market is going live for first orders on Thursday August 6, with first collection the following week.”

It's a new concept and one which is certain to take off. So check it out now.