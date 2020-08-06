Dúrlas Éile Eliogarty committee says thanks

On behalf of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, I would like to thank all the people who made a donation to our Church gate collection recently.

Your contribution of €300 was most welcome in this time of the evil Covid-19 virus which is affecting all of our community.

We hold a very high standard when it comes to maintaining St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance and we are very proud of our achievements going back to 1999.

We have a dedicated committee from Thurles, Trim Co Meath, Dublin, Kilkenny, Cobh, Co Cork and Denver, Colorado.

But, we would not have achieved our goals but for the help of Tipperary County Council, our sponsors, and you the general public, to whom we are most grateful .

If you would like to make a donation towards the upkeep of. St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance it would be most welcome. You can make a donation to the following members: Councillor Jim Ryan, Mr. Johnny Wort, Mr Noel O Dwyer, Mr David Doran. If you would like a tour of St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance just contact me on 0861528565 and I will gladly be your guide or just drop in and have a walk around yourself.

We are open seven days from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The photo is that of the Republic of Korea Memorial to the one hundred and ten Irish who died in the 1950 1953 Korean War - one hundred and three of them died serving with the United Nations. Six of them were Columban Fathers and one Nun - Clare Emma - Sister Mary Clare community of St Peter Anglican Church who was born in Enniskerry Co Wicklow.

The memorial was unveiled by His Excellency Mr Hae -Yun Park, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland.

From the town of Thurles and who died in action was Connie Gouldsborough Rifleman (22233422) with the Royal Ulster Rifles - he was killed in action on April 25 1951 R.I.P

Another Thurles man, the late Patrick 'Kinger' Maher (22233433) of the Royal Ulster Rifles was captured on April 25 1951 and was held in camp 1 untill the war ended in 1953.

I will be highlighting the history behind all our memorials over the coming weeks as requested by members of the public.

Mr John Wort, Chairman and Founder Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee.