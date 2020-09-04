Rusticafe wins Best Presented Shop Front in Thurles

This year Thurles Tidy Towns continued with the very successful ‘Best Presented Shopfront Competition’.



This initiative has been running for the last four years and an independent judge observes all shop fronts in the town and provides useful and constructive feedback on how we can improve the appearance of our town. Every year one shop is awarded with the Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy to recognise their efforts to improve the visual appearance of the outside of their property. Tommy Barrett of Thurles Tidy Towns outlines the success of this competition : ‘ We are delighted to be in a position to run this competition again this year and we thank the judge for the efforts made in compiling some very useful feedback that is helpful for shop owners, the local council and The Thurles Tidy Towns Committee. I wish to congratulate this year’s winner RustiCafe who are very deserving winners.



Judges Feedback

The Square

The Arch bar and Liberty Market always highly maintained with both street and high floors visually inviting.

Devlins Chemist with its traditional charm is kept fresh and window displays changed regularly.

Liberty Pharmacy is another business that is conscious of the maintenance and up keep.This shop is inviting to customers with its fresh look and topary trees.



Friar St /West Gate

Skehans bar /Kickham House this bar also stood out last year 2019 always clean ,painted and a hidden gem for the town as a old style pub and bar.

Tipperary Star office has to get a high recommendation also. Amazing shop front its sharp clean and freshly painted.

Helen's Kidwear -This boutique looks well with the fresh window dressing and backdrop displays it adds to the shopping fair at Friar Street.



Laceys Butchers - Traditional butchers with a fresh look and charm, definitely deserves a mention.

Bowes Travel-It has amazing clear signage and fresh upkeep. It stands out and the clock adds to the overall shop front.

Cathedral Street -Hugh Ryans pharmacy and the touch of Irish and gold out line complements the colour.Always well kept.

Fine Cuts- With barber's lighting and a fun signage choice fine cuts looks inviting and has easy parking.

Barretts Bar- The murals on Barretts bar entering the town is a visible display of the history of hurling, it is bright fresh and does not go unnoticed.



Town House Deli- Shop front is well designed and painted in a fresh colour,driving by you notice immediately.

The Classic Barbers would also be a winner in my eyes.

Amazing window display with instruments and memorabilia.



Ryan's Daughter - What can I say this amazing family run business is the first greeting on arriving in the Templemore Road.

With country charm,floral China and flower display that invites and encourages customers to come through the doors. A winner two years in a row but an overall winner in its own right.

Liam Campion last year's winner is ticking all the boxes again this year.

Well done to all involved.



Baker Street- This street is working together and making a shopping experience with a difference.

Health and Harmony has the customers in mind with a sun chair waiting, flowers trailing on the sandwich board and a beautiful window display.



Shar Envy hair salon is also a fresh addition to Baker Street.

THE WINNER

It has to be Rustic Cafe The seating out side .The hanging canopy and fresh signage. With the new mural nearly complete. Rustic Cafe is going beyond to engage with its customers and create a shop front with a difference.