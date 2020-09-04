Dementia Friendly Thurles host virtual Memory Cafe

Dementia Friendly Thurles will hold a virtual memory cafe on Wednesday, September 9. How does the virtual cafe work?

To take part, please send your email address to 086 8381818 or 086 1952310.

You will be sent an email to your computer, iPad or mobile phone which invites you to take part in a Zoom meeting.

That email will contain a link back to us. Click on that link at the time given and as soon as the meeting starts you are in. Easy as that!

If anyone has any difficulty they can ring us and we will try to sort it out. Or, get someone else to sign you in, more than one person can attend using the same equipment.If you, or someone you know, have concerns about memory, come and talk to us in a safe, relaxed environment.

While this must now be at a distance, we will come to you online. The virtual memory cafe takes place on the second Wednesday of the month from 11am to 12pm.

The cafe is open to people with dementia, their friends and their family, health and social care professionals and anyone with an interest in dementia.

Email upaine@gmail.com, jennifer.manning@hse.ie, or pollardmagone@yahoo.co.uk

The cafe is supported by the Dementia: Understand Together campaign.