Tipp gets €1.1m from Midlands Retrofit Project

Deputy Jackie Cahill has welcomed Cabinet’s approval of a €20 million allocation from Carbon Tax to eight local authorities under the Midlands Retrofit Project. Tipperary County Council is currently commencing surveys to establish how to allocate the €1.1 million that will be used for energy efficient renovations to a number of local authority homes in the county.



“This fund will provide energy efficient renovations to local authority homes in Tipperary, and it will also help to provide an economic stimulus to parts of our country affected by Bord na Móna and ESB closures” he said.

“The Programme for Government contains ambitious targets for retrofitting and this scheme marks the start of that and will upgrade the energy efficiency of social housing stock in the Midlands, including Tipperary. It aims to upgrade properties to B2 Building Energy Rating or cost optimal level with heat pumps where appropriate.”

Deputy Jackie Cahill TD

“The focus of the retrofit programme will begin in the midlands, where fossil fuel use is highest, and where communities have been negatively impacted by the closure of peat-fired power stations, such as the Littleton plant here in Tipperary”, Cahill stated.

“I have pressed with Government colleagues the need to ensure that Tipperary is not forgotten about when it comes to the closure of plants that have employed people in our communities for decades. As such, I very much welcome Minster Darragh O’Brien’s announcement this morning.”

“It is expected that works to each dwelling will take approximately 3 to 4 weeks with minimal internal disruption to the occupants. I look forward to this scheme progressing,” Deputy Cahill said.