70-90,000 Tipp premises to be connected for broadband each year

Members of Tipperary County Council were this week told that over 30,000 premises in the county are on the list for fibre optic broadband under the National Broadband Plan.



This represents some 35% of all premises in the county according to Mr Joe Lavin and Bill Manly of National Broadband Plan who attended the monthly meeting of the local authority and gave a presentation of their work to the elected members.



The cost in Tipperary will be €118million and there are currently surveys underway in Roscrea, Clonmel and Tipperary town to ascertain exactly what work needs to be done for each premises to get them connected.



It is estimated that 90% of the fibre connections will be overhead through existing poles, while 10% will be in ducting underground.



The plan is for a seven year build in Tipperary with approximately 70-90,000 premises being connected each year, depending on circumstances. Currently, the surveys are ahead of time and when completed, there will be 142,000km of cable used in the fibre optic blitz.



Cllr Jim Ryan urged the company to move on commencing the work in Thurles as soon as possible and said that there is a real broadband deficit in the town and its surrounds