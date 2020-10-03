Footpath at Turtulla, Thurles needs attention says Cllr Hanafin

The path is a vital link around the town through the popular Lady's Well

Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Hanafin has called for the footpath at Turtulla to be up-graded as it is in a very poor condition.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, Cllr Hanafin said that a lot of people use the path to walk the routeway around the town, through Lady's Well.

Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Hanafin

However, he added that the Lady's Well walkway is also in need of attention, especially where the river bank gives way into the river, thereby creating a dangerous section.