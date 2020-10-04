Cllr Jim Ryan calls for attention for two Thurles housing estates

Cllr Jim Ryan has called for traffic calming measures to be installed at Marlstone Manor along the straight stretch between house numbers 28-42 where traffic is speeding all the time.

Speaking at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, he also asked for the footpaths in Moyne Road to be examined and up-graded as they are in very bad condition.





Thurles based Independent Councillor Jim Ryan

Meanwhile, Cllr Ryan has also asked for pot holes in the Willows Estate to be tended to and said that the drains in the estate need to be cleaned out also. Trees at the rear of the estate need to be cut back too, he said, while signage is needed in the estate. Cllr Ryan said that warning signs are also needed on the Jimmy Doyle road