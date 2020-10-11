Baker Street in Thurles in need of regeneration says Cllr Jim Ryan

Thurles based Independent councillor, Jim Ryan has this week called for the only pedestrianised street in the Cathedral Town to be part of a regeneration programme and for attention to be given to the area.



Baker street, which links the Parnell Street car park, with Friar Street, contains a number of businesses and is a much used routeway to the car park. The link - a relatively new addition to the street lay-out in Thurles town, is seen as playing a major role in the continued development of Friar Street and Parnell Street, and Cllr Ryan said that ongoing attention needs to be given to the area which has been more-or-less ignored in recent years.



“Baker Street should be coming under some kind of an urban renewal or regeneration programme. It is the only walkway in Thurles and as such is unique in the town. With the Parnell Street car park so vital to the town, Baker Street is a very important link and it is vital that it remains an attractive and safe location for people to maintain business and to use as a through link,” Cllr Ryan said.



Businesses on the street benefit from not having vehicles parked outside their premises all the time and the unique ambience of Baker Street has ensured that customers have been able to shop in peace and quiet and enjoy a stroll on the street without the intrusion of traffic.



A number of businesses have come and gone, and others have remained to ensure that Baker Street remains a vibrant hub in the heart of Thurles.



However, Cllr Ryan has suggested that it could be an even more attractive location with some investment and he has encouraged the Municipal District Council to pursue this under a regeneration scheme.



“There has been funding available for regeneration schemes throughout the country and it is my view that Baker Street would be a perfect fit for such a programme. It would certainly benefit the existing businesses and perhaps help to attract more into the area as well. We have all been talking about trying to bring businesses back into the heart of our towns and this would be one way of helping to make the street and the town centre more attractive,” Cllr Ryan said.



Municipal District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy agreed that Baker Street would fall right into the category of urban regeneration and said that it is a street which would do with attention going forward into the future.