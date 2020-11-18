Thurles man Eamon establishes online platform for artists

Established in light of the Covid-19 global pandemic and in combat the belief that art is not work,

Nua Collective is Ireland’s newest online virtual experience playing host to professional,

practicing artists who form part of an inclusive, supportive community.



In establishing this immersive virtual gallery space, our primary objective is to create a sustainable

space for artists to showcase their work, share their story with the world and earn a living.

Our initial members consist of 50 visual artists. All artists are live or are linked to Ireland, they

represent 7 different nationalities.

Paintings, photography, sculpture textiles, film and ceramics are

just some of the media created by our members. Unlike other platforms and galleries, we are not

charging a membership fee and will only take 15% commission from works sold through our

platform ensuring that the primary beneficiary is the artist.



Through an infrastructure that is not just another online store or page flicking catalogue, Nua

Collective aims to showcase artists through an experience that is as close to the live reality as

possible. We aim to humanise the digital experience. Through virtual exhibition events, live artist

interviews, opinion pieces, webisodes and podcasts - we are going to embrace the new reality.



Conceived by visual artist and creative producer , Thurles man, Eamonn B. Shanahan of Pinstripe Media, Nua

Collective has been a long time vision of his, that was naturally forced into ignition due to the

urgent need to provide support measures for artists during this incredibly difficult time.



“Nua Collective aims to provide a virtual facility for our artists to expose their practice and share

their viewpoints through the intended Nua Journal - an online media gazette featuring articles to

read, watch, listen and engage.”



While we adapt the somewhat traditional structure of a gallery artist representation, Nua Collective

will provide viewers with conversational profiles that will give the viewer a deeper insight into the

artist; their practice, their process, their conscious and subconscious influences and their stories.

“We are currently building unique profiles through one-to-one consultations with each participating

artist. We want each artist to be represented equally while also striving to create an innate connection

between the artist and the viewer with as much as we can within the confines of a screen.”



We are an Irish collective, and in Ireland we love to tell stories. This collective will tell the stories of

its members, present the visual narratives of their artworks and share their views of this world

through a platform that is equal, inclusive and creative.