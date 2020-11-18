Cahill and Hanafin welcomes Stage 4 Planning Permission for Stannix Home in Thurles

"This has bee an iconic building in Thurles since the 1880's and one which has served the community very well," - Cllr Seamus Hanafin.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill and Councillor Seamus Hanafin have today welcomed news that Thurles Lyons Club has secured Stage 4 Planning Permission for the Stannix Home in Thurles.

It has been confirmed that planning has been approved for nineteen units to be developed for people in supported living at the iconic building at Kickham Street/ Dublin Road, Thurles.



Deputy Jackie Cahill

“Thurles Lyons Club has secured stage 4 planning permission for the Stannix Home here in Thurles. It is well known that the Lyons Club does fantastic work locally in the Thurles area and this facility, when developed, will be a fantastic facility for Thurles”, Deputy Cahill said.



“This development will see close to twenty units being developed for people in supported living. Cllr Hanafin and the Lyons Club are making a real and meaningful difference in our community with work such as this, and it is my pleasure to work with them”, Deputy Cahill concluded.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin

Cllr Hanafin also welcomed the news and paid tribute to the work of Thurles Lions which has made huge strides in providing housing in the town.

"This has bee an iconic building in Thurles since the 1880's and one which has served the community very well but is need of an upgrade. It is a listed building and it was a substantial and complex project. The application to the department was very complex and there are very few organisations who would have the capacity to get this done. This building will meet the demand for 1 and 2 bedroom units and the €3.7million investment is very welcome. I am confident that many of the local businesses will benefit from it as well," Cllr Hanafin said.