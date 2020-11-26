Lowry and Hanafin welcome peatway funding as very significant

Deputy Michael Lowry has received confirmation from The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, that 3 projects in Tipperary have received funding totaling €2.26m, following a major funding allocation from the Just Transition Programme, including the Littleton peatway project which has been welcomed by Councillor Seamus Hanafin.



This funding will assist communities transitioning out of peat harvesting and into a new, green and sustainable economy.



The 3 successful projects in Tipperary are;

• Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG: €995,000

• Littleton Labyrinth - Peatway Project /Tipperary County Council:

€663,719

• Tipperary Energy Agency CLG: €603,625



The Littleton Labyrinth will include a Peatway which will start at the Horse and Jockey and continue to Glengoole and include Lough Doire Bhile which is situated two miles north of Glengoole, just off the Bord na Móna Lanespark bog. This is Stage 1 of the Littleton Project and, when completed, the walkway will be approx. 25km long and go from the Horse and Jockey along the old Bord na Mona rail line to Templetouhy.

"I think this is a very significant step forward for this projoect and when completed it will be a wonderful addition to the locality and will certainly attract people to the area. These type of facilities have become very popular and I am delighted to say that the idea for this was conceived at a meeting of the Municipal District Council when representatives of Bord na Mona were brought in and questioned about their intentions for the area," Cllr Hanafin said.



Deputy Lowry added: "These projects represent innovative and inspiring plans from businesses, local authorities and communities in Tipperary who are committed to creating a green and sustainable economy. The Littleton Labyrinth Project is a collaboration between Bord na Mona and Tipperary County Council.



"The Just Transition Fund is financed by the Irish Government with an additional €5m committed by the ESB. Every funded project will play a key role in Tipperary’s successfully adapting to a Just Transition while also benefitting communities and individuals most affected by the move away from peat-harvesting.