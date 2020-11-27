Tipperary County Council approve €185million Budget for 2021

Members of Tipperary County Council have given a green light to a €185million budget for 2021 - almost €10million more than last year, with the good news that no services will be reduced going forward, and the commercial rate remains the same as in 2020, despite the effects Covid-19 has had on the local and national economies.

The biggest ever budget for Tipperary was presented to members this week by Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joe MacGrath, and Head of Finance, Mr Liam McCarthy who highlighted the huge challenges posed to the county and the country over the last nine months.

But, with governmental support and prudent financial management, the council has presented a forward thinking and innovative programme which will hopefully see Tipperary progress and continue to recover from the unprecedended challenges posed by the pandemic – at present the number of persons in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary is in excess of 7,700 with a further 2,800 in receipt of a Covid-19 related Illness Benefit payment.

The CEO said: “ The Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic has challenged every aspect of our community, social, personal and work lives. It has impacted on the livelihoods of communities and people throughout the county to an extent not witnessed previously in our lifetime. Since late February, when the first case was reported in Ireland, we have travelled together through difficult and anxious times and we have witnessed the sadness of those who have lost loved ones, family and friends to the virus or who continue to endure poor health.

“Covid-19 has presented the Council with challenges at a scale not previously seen both in terms of assuring the continuity of our services and the financial capacity of the Council to provide those services. Throughout the year, both the Corporate Policy Group (CPG) and the Council has been briefed on the financial implications. The immediacy of the negative impact of the pandemic on almost all of our income sources differentiates it from previous times of recession where there is some scope and time to plan for adverse financial impacts and where adjustments can be made over a longer period.

The councillors held a three hour workshop on Wednesday and formally went through the Budget this morning in Littleton. The Budget was proposed by Councillor Roger Kennedy who said that it is a very fair Budget which the council could not have expected five or six months ago when the local and national economies were udner such pressure with Covid-19.

Cllr Marie Murphy seconded the proposal saying that the Budget represents €1,150 per person in the county which is a phenomenal level of spending in the current climate. The Budget was carried by 30 votes to 5.

A proposal from Cllr Pat English and seconded by Cllr David Dunne, which called for conference expenses at home and abroad to be spent on playgrounds, was defeated by 28 votes to 6.