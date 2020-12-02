St Mary's Garden of Remembrance celebrates 21 years in existence

Thursday , November 12 was a very special day in many ways for the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee and for St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance - it was the 21st Anniversary.



On November 12, 2000 Remembrance Sunday in St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance was officially opened by the then Minister for Defence Mr. Michael Smith T.D and the first memorial unveiled to the 72 men from Thurles who died in the 1914 - 1918 War.



Remembrance Sunday Ceremony this year was different. Our committee decided to hold a very private ceremony but what made it very special was that we had the pleasure to have with us on the day, the New Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland His Excellency Mr. KI- Hwan Kweon and the Third Secretary Ms Bokyeong Kim.

That morning was no different to all other Remembrance Sunday Ceremonies when it came to preparations before the Ceremony - the grounds prepared; all the flags on mast; the sound system up and running; the wreaths laid out on the granite table.



11am was fast approaching and the ambassador would be arriving; it was a very emotional moment for Councillor Jim Ryan our Secretary, and myself representing our committee and the people of Thurles and Tipperary, to meet and greet the Republic of Korean Ambassador to Ireland on his first visit to St Mary's and the town of Thurles.



Also in attendance were Garda Sergeant John Mc Cormack and Garda Dan Brennan, Thurles Division. The ceremony started with the Ambassador laying a wreath at the Republic of Korea Memorial to the 110 Irish who died in the Korean War 1950 - 1953. Mr John Wort laid a poppy wreath on behalf of Mr Bernard Quin, Royal British Legion and his Excellency, a poppy cross at the 1914 - 1918 memorial to all Thurles men who died in that war. The Third Secretary Kim laid a wreath on behalf of Mr. Dennis Hartnett, Tipperary town in remembrance of his late uncle Lance Corporal James Noonan, Irish Guards; Cllr Jim Ryan laid a wreath on behalf of the Cobh Branch of Óglaígh Náisúinta Na hÉireann Teoranta Co Cork. The act of remembrance was read by Chairman John Wort who also represented the Fr James Gilmore Branch of O.N.E.T Dublin. The Last Post and Reveille was played and the Irish Flag raised.

John Wort and the Republic of Korea Ambassador lay the wreaths at the ceremony.

The Republic of Korea and the Irish anthems were played to conclude a very historic and dignified ceremony.

The ambassador was then taken on a short tour of the garden and visited all the memorials and was given a short history behind each one. His Excellency was very impressed with what he had seen and said that from the first day he arrived in Dublin it was his first wish to visit St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance - he had heard so much about it.



In a follow up letter he expressed his sincere thanks and offered his gratitude for “exceptional hospitality.” He thoroughly enjoyed the visit to Thurles and meeting all involved.



“I was awestruck by the beauty and the dignity of the Garden of Remembrance. It is a beautiful tribute to the sacrifice of those men and women who gave their lives in the Korean War. Their service is not lost on Korean people. Korean People across the globe will remain forever grateful for their service to our nation . Their service has shaped the Korea we know and love today .



“I marvel at the friendship that has blossomed between Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial and the Korean people and I can assure you that I am committed to taking that forward. Let me thank you once again for your generosity, hospitality and friendship. I look forward to our next meeting. In the meantime ,I wish you and all in Thurles health and happiness. Mise Le Meas Ki - Hwan Kweon Ambassador.”



I would like to thank Shane and Thomas for all their help on the morning; An Garda Siochana; Councillor Jim Ryan; P.J Ryan and sons for giving us permission to hold our ceremony on the day with the ongoing work taking place on the Church tower. On the morning all Covid and social distance was adhered to.