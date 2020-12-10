First of its kind -The Recovery Hub - opens in Thurles

The hub is located at Emmet Street, Thurles and is available to all

The first ever Recovery Hub has opened its doors in Emmet Street, Thurles - a facility for the elite athlete, the casual sportsperson, or indeed somebody who might just be carrying an injury.



Proprietors Eoin and Paul Morris, Holycross - grandsons of legendary Tipperary hurler, the late John Doyle, are behind the venture which is managed by Eoin.



And, the comments from those who have used them, including many of the Tipperary footballers, have been very positive indeed.



Tipperary hurler Cathal Barrett using the Cryospa bath

The lads have invested in state-of-the-art equipment including Normatec recovery boots, Cryospa bath, jacuzzi, foam rollers and massage guns to name just a few. The idea is to promote circulation flow in the body in order to speed up the healing process. And, there are very reasonably priced packages for use of the facility - ideally users would avail of all four stations in a single session, but customers can tailormake their own sessions in consultation with Eoin who is on hand to explain how everything works and to monitor the process for each individual.



“This is not just targeted at elite athletes. This is for everybody and while we are fortunate to have elite athletes coming in here, we also have many people who may have some injury or ache or pain and who are looking for a session.

Tipp ladies footballer Sarah McKevitt tries out the Cryospa bath

“Demand for recovery rooms is getting bigger and bigger and we are delighted to have the first of its kind here in Thurles,” said Eoin who came across the concept first while in college in Cork. He found the process helped his own recovery process quite a bit and therefore decided to bring a similar facility to Thurles and Tipperary.



Sessions are by appointment on Instagram Facebook or text/call Eoin on 085 147 7916. Email: therecoveryhub2020@

gmail.com



Gift vouchers are available too - an ideal Christmas present surely. Drop in today to check out the facility.