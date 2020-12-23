Christmas greetings from Thurles parish pastoral council

Christmas greetings to all of our Parishioners and friends in Thurles Parish as we approach the celebration of the birth of Jesus.



Christmas is a time of joy, hope and love, and God knows if ever there was a time we needed to celebrate what is precious in life it is now. Having gone through a difficult year it is more important than ever to embrace the joy of family and loved ones that Christmas brings.



In this past year we have all experienced the challenges of social isolation and distance from loved ones that Covid-19 enforced on us. It has not been easy, and has reminded us of just how important social contact is.

While we still need to exercise responsibility over the Christmas period it is an opportunity for us to get a short break from a very difficult year.



As we look forward to the New Year we thank God for the good news that vaccines are on the horizon and we can begin to see a way out of this dark tunnel. We pray for a successful and speedy end to this pandemic and a return to normal life.

We are mindful that Christmas can be a difficult time for many, especially this year as family members may not be able to visit.



We pray for all who are suffering from ill health or who find the struggles of daily life too much to handle. May the blessings of the new born Jesus strengthen, comfort and heal you. We give thanks to all the wonderful people and charitable organisations who give of their time and skills in providing help and comfort to all in need.



We are especially grateful for all their tireless work this past year. So many have come forth with generosity and kindness when we needed it the most. Without you our community would be a much poorer place.



We also remember all our loved ones who have gone to their rest, especially those who were here to celebrate with us this time last year. May we cherish their memories in our hearts this Christmas and be comforted in our faith that love endures forever.



This was a particularly difficult year for all those who lost loved ones. We keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this holy season.



Christmas brightens up the dark days of winter and carries us over to the promise of a new beginning in January. As Patrick Kavanagh wrote in his poem ‘Advent’ - “And Christ comes with a January flower.”



May the blessings and hope of this Christmas season be with you all and remain with you as we move into 2021. Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year

Mass times:

Cathedral of the Assumption

Max capacity -150 people

Thursday December 24th

CHRISTMAS EVE

11:00am 4.00 p.m 6.00 p.m and 8.00 p.m.

Friday December 25th

CHRISTMAS DAY

7.00 a.m., 9.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m.

Saturday December 26th

ST. STEPHEN’S DAY

11.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m.

Sunday December 27th

11.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m.

Bothar na Naomh Church

Max capacity- 70 people



Thursday December 24th

Christmas Eve

3.00 p.m., 5.00 p.m. and 7.00 p.m.

Friday December 25th

Christmas Day

8.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m.

Sunday December 27th



9.00 a.m.

No Confessions in either Church on Christmas Eve - Confession is

suspended until further notice.