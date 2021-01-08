Tribute paid to the late Liam Cooke, Iona Avenue, Thurles

Liam passed away, in his 87th year, just nine months after his late wife Gertie

Coming just nine months after the passing of his beloved wife Gertie, the calling home to his Maker of Liam Cooke, Iona Avenue, Thurles, in his 87th year, was indeed a very difficult blow for his family and many friends in the Cathedral Town and further afield.



Hailing from the well known and much esteemed Cooke family, Liam was a Thurles man true and through who never strayed far from his place of birth. And, when he made his home in Iona Avenue, it was to be a place of warmth, happiness and joy in the presence of his wife Gertie (Byrne) and their children Kayren, Denise and the late Bill.



The late Liam Cooke, Iona Avenue, Thurles

Indeed, building homes was his profession and he was regarded as an extremely skilled and trust worthy contractor whose many projects have stood the test of time in Thurles - Liam cared greatly about his work and went to great rounds to ensure that everything was undertaken to the highest standard.



An avid boxer in his younger days who won countless medals, his great passion in life outside of his family, was Thurles Sarsfields, and by extension, the exploits of Tipperary.



He delighted in the many successes of both with his interest no doubt enhanced by his connection through marriage to the late legenary Premier County and Blues hurler Mickey 'Rattler'Byrne.



Liam and Gertie suffered the loss of their only son Bill 26 years ago - a heavy heavy cross to shoulder but one which they, alongside Kayren, Denise and the extended family, carried with great dignity and courage.



Liam passed away suddenly last week, surrounded by his family. He was laid to rest with Gertie and Bill in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles in the presence of Kayren and Denise, grandchildren Liam, Kelvin, Ella and Bill, great-grandchildren Liam, Conor and Caitlin, son-in-law Seamus, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace Liam.