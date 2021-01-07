Thurles parish receives complaints about RTE New Years Eve blasphemy

RTE have not taken the segment down from its player but have placed a warning sticker on it.

The Thurles Parish Office and presbytery have reported receiving a number of complaints about the RTE 1 televised New Years Eve celebrations which have been the subject of much controversey following a segment from the satirical media group, Waterford Whispers.



The segment which was challenged by the Primate of All-Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, has been widely condemned as being blasphemous and was in very poor taste.



Archbishop Martins reaction was in keeping with the reaction of many people throughout the country- including Thurles- who have been highly critical of the State broadcaster for allowing such a distasteful and disrespectful segment to be included on the programme - all in the name of humour!!



RTE has been inundated with complaints and apologised for the segment, but instead of taking it down from the playback section, has instead placed a warning sticker on the content.