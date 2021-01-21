A tribute to the late Patsy Ryan (Bishop), Thurles

The well known Thurles man was laid to rest this week

The passing of Patsy Ryan, St Columbas Terrace, Bohernanave, better known as Patsy the Bishop, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick this week has occasioned great sadness in Thurles and much further afield.



A great character, Patsy worked delivering milk and was, for 58 years, married to his beloved wife Peggy.



A great community man, his involvement with Thurles Fennelly's and St Josephs and St Bridget's Church, Bohernanave epitomised his sense of giving. Indeed, Patsy was ever present in Bohernanave, whether acting as gateman during the big games in Semple Stadium; gathering collection baskets; looking after the grotto; putting up flags; and doing countless other jobs, which he did with a smile on his face and with a quick word for everyone.



A very witty man with a great sense of humour, he once told the congregation in Bohernanave before he read the first reading, with Archbishop Dermot Clifford celebrating Mass, - “Ye are getting two bishops for the price of one this morning” to great laughter. That was Patsy.



The late Patsy Ryan, better known as Patsy the Bishop

He had a tremendously kind heart and would go out of his way to help others, no matter what the cost.



His devotion to God and Mary, giving out the Rosary with great reverence in Bohernanave on weekday mornings for many years, only deepened as the years went by and Patsy took great comfort and solace in the Church, which he claimed would have ended up in Stradavoher, but for his, and the Hayes family's, input.



Decribed by Fr Vincent Stapleton in his homily as 'the Rock of Bohernanave' Patsy is deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy, sons Thomas, Patrick and Richard, daughter Ann, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen, Claire and Fiona, son-in-law Eugene, brother P.J., sisters Teresa and Biddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



Patsy the Bishop is with his God now and if Heaven is anything like Bohernanave, he will be there helping St Peter to keep the place well. Rest peacefully Patsy.