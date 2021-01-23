Call for pedestrian crossing at Lognafula, Thurles

This is an area with a number of housing estates and many senior citizens have highlighted to me their difficulties in trying to cross this road safely, said local man Tommy Barrett

A renewed call has been made for the inclusion of a pedestrian crossing at Lognafulla, Thurles - the busy stretch of roadway between Loughtagalla and Mitchel Street.



Community activist Tommy Barrett has called for a pedestrian crossing to be installed at Lognafulla at Mace Shop as a matter of urgency.



“I have asked Tipperary County Council to install a pedestrian crossing at Lognafulla cross for the safety of pedestrians. This is a very busy junction and residents living in the area have to contend with live traffic when attempting to cross the road, which poses a serious risk especially to senior citizens.



“I have pointed out to Tipperary County Council that at present there are no traffic calming measures being implemented in this area which is concerning.



“I am calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed at this location with the crossing on a raised ramp to slow down traffic coming to this junction. This is an area with a number of housing estates and many senior citizens have highlighted to me their difficulties in trying to cross this road safely.



“I have serious concerns about the speed of cars coming in the Moyne Road. I have asked that a speed indication sign be installed on this road out past Thurles Rugby Club in an attempt to slow drivers down before entering the 50km/h zone. These signs display the drivers current speed along with the required speed limit and can be solar powered- one of these signs would be ideal for such a speed sensitive location.



“The speed of cars coming in the Bohernamona Road to this junction is also a major issue and I feel a number of speed ramps would solve this issue.



“These measures that I have outlined will not require excessive spending by the council but I feel from my own observation of this location and from talking to residents that it is essential that traffic calming measures are implemented at this location without delay.



“I have asked Tipperary County Council to prioritise these works and not to continue kicking the can down the road on such important issues.



These matters have been raised on a number of occasions at meetings of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council by elected representatives who have highlighted the issues mentioned above. And, a number of surverys and examinations have also been carried out by the council's technical staff.



However, there are restrictions and requirements with where crossings can be located and many of the suggested locations in the past have been deemed not suitable for various reasons.